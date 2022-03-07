LIST: All the Fiesta 2022 parades, events that you can watch on KSAT

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page.

In less than a month, Fiesta is set to make its full triumphant springtime return to San Antonio for the first time since 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic shuttered plans for Fiesta in 2020 and the dates were pushed back in 2021 to the summer, with several major event cancellations — including the Fiesta Flambeau and Battle of Flowers parades.

But this year, the 11-day party with a purpose is returning in full force and KSAT 12 has plenty of coverage planned for Fiesta fans.

Fiesta is San Antonio’s largest annual event and it generates more than $340 million in economic impact for the community while giving more than 100 nonprofit organizations an opportunity to raise money through a multitude of events.

KSAT will be airing the following Fiesta events live on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app) and on KSAT.com:

Fiesta Fiesta from Hemisfair - 8-10 p.m. on March 31 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

Texas Cavaliers River Parade - 7-9 p.m. on April 4 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

”SA Live” River Parade Afterparty - 9-10 p.m. — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium — livestreamed on at Alamo Stadium — livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus at 7 p.m. on April 7

Battle of Flowers Parade - 9 a.m.-noon on April 8 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

King William Fair Parade - 9.am on April 9 — livestreamed on - 9.am on April 9 — livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus

Battle of Flowers Band Festival - 2 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party - 6 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade - 7-10 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

Worth noting: the parade routes for Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau have changed this year due to ongoing construction along Broadway Street.

The parades will start on Main Street near San Antonio College and head south toward Crockett Park, where there will be bleacher seating.

The parade will veer off onto Lexington, by Madison Square Park and turn left on St. Mary’s Street before heading right on Brooklyn, where there will be additional bleacher seating.

The route will continue to Avenue E and make a quick right onto Houston Street and then a quick left to Alamo Plaza before turning right onto Commerce Street where the parade will end.

Texas Cavaliers River Parade

This year’s Texas Cavaliers River Parade will mark the 77th year the annual Fiesta event takes place.

Tickets are on sale from $18-$28 along the route and all proceeds benefit more than 70 children’s charities annually.

Battle of Flowers

The Battle of Flowers parade is considered the founding event of Fiesta San Antonio. The parade has run through the streets of San Antonio every year since 1891, except during World Wars I and II and during 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Battle of Flowers is also the oldest parade in the nation that’s produced entirely by women, according to Fiesta San Antonio.

Tickets for seating can be purchased for $16.50-$35 at BattleOfFlowers.org. Proceeds benefit local charities.

Fiesta Flambeau

Fiesta Flambeau, which originated in 1948, is considered to be the largest illuminated night parade in the U.S.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Literary Classics” and tickets for bleacher seating will be available for $20-$35.

