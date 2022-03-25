Flotilla Fiesta returning to San Antonio River’s Mission Reach for 6th year

SAN ANTONIO – People who want to take their Fiesta fun out on the water can do so at the Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta.

The event, held by the San Antonio River Foundation, takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 2, the first Saturday of Fiesta.

It starts at Padre Park and people can paddle the Mission Reach area of the San Antonio River, south of downtown.

With equipment provided by Mission Kayak, attendees can paddle through an obstacle course or take a leisurely float.

Tickets are $20 and they are on sale now. According to the river foundation, spots fill up quickly.

All proceeds go to the foundation, which focuses on awareness and education on the San Antonio River.

This is the sixth year of the Flotilla Fiesta; it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, click here.

Ad

Read also: