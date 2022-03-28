Fiesta revelers gearing up for San Antonio’s biggest party

The biggest celebration in San Antonio -- Fiesta -- is just around the corner. But, before the celebration starts, you'll need to get your Fiesta gear. The Fiesta store at North Star Mall tells us about their sales so far, the crowds and what we can expect to see this year.

SAN ANTONIO – With just days to go before the start of Fiesta, San Antonio residents are preparing for the return of the city’s biggest party.

On Saturday afternoon, customers packed Fiesta at North Star, a 40,000-square-foot store a 40 thousand square foot store covered wall to wall in Fiesta necessities.

“We have to come here for our fiesta shirts and our halos,” said Marie Epstein.

“This will be in the front of my house,” said Jovella Rauschhube as she held a wreath.

“Yeah, me and my friends are buying flower crowns for Fiesta,” said Jennifer Perez. “We like to prepare ahead of time.”

According to the manager of the store, Luis Pineda, sales are blowing the last two years out of the water. Sales are not quite at pre-pandemic levels, though, Pineda said.

“Compared to 2019 to 2022 I would say we still need about 20% more,” he said.

Pineda told us they have run out of a few popular items, like the cascarrones confetti eggs and the flower crowns. With a new shipment, they now have plenty, but Pineda believes it’s only a matter of time before they’re wiped out again.

Customers were optimistic about Fiesta and ready for a bigger and more traditional party than the one last year.

“Our expectations for this year’s Fiesta is being out with the people enjoying everyone,” Epstein said.

“They come back to party and to have a good time really and everybody I think deserves that,” Pineda said.

The Fiesta store is open 9-6 Monday through Saturday and 3 to noon on Sunday.

