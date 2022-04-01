Need a new grill or mower? April is a good time to buy

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re grilling burgers or mowing the spring grass, it’s a great time to be outside. It’s also a good time to buy some top-tested products to help you out.

“In April there are lots of springtime deals, especially for outdoor equipment like lawn mowers, chainsaws and leaf blowers. As people are getting ready for the warmer seasons, retailers tend to start dropping prices,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports shopping expert.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of its top-rated products all year, so it knows when the prices hit their best discounts.

If it’s time to up your grill game, the Dyna-Glo Barrel-Style Charcoal Grill (DGN57DNC-D) is now on sale for $279 at Walmart. It’s discounted more than $100. CR says it’s an overall excellent performer and scored high in tests for cooking evenness at high and low temperatures.

And if you prefer gas for your grill, the midsized Weber Genesis II E 310 is now $749 at Lowe’s. It’s a $30 discount.

Next, if you’re looking to upgrade your vacuum, now is the time to find deals on this household staple.

“We tend to see a lot of sales on vacuums in April as people start thinking about spring cleaning. You’ll see discounts on handhelds, canisters, uprights, stick vacuums and robot vacs,” Gordon said.

The corded Shark Vertex Ultralight vacuum cleaner (HZ2002) is discounted $50, down to $249 at Amazon and Best Buy. It aced tests for carpets, bare floors and pet hair. It’s also corded.

Don’t forget about keeping it sharp outside of your home as well. The Ryobi battery-powered lawn mower (RY40114ous) is on sale for $516 at Home Depot. That’s $33 saved.

The Ego Power+ battery-powered chainsaw (CS1804) is now on sale for $369 at Amazon, a $30 discount.

Other products that tend to go on sale in April include string trimmers, power washers, carpet cleaners and bike helmets.

