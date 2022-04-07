Summer Moon Coffee to open new Stone Oak location this week

SAN ANTONIO – Summer Moon Coffee is brewing up a new location in Stone Oak this week and they’re giving away a year’s supply of free coffee.

The Texas-based coffee chain’s grand opening event is set for 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 21134 US Highway 281 North, on Saturday, April 16.

Summer Moon currently has three other locations — one in Alamo Ranch, one in Leon Springs and the other near downtown on St. Mary’s Street. The chain is known for its “moon milk” or signature sweet cream that is added to its hot or iced coffee drinks.

Those who attend the grand opening can enjoy free samples and free swag for the first 50 guests, discounts, giveaways and a chance to win a year’s supply of free Summer Moon coffee. The coffee chain said they’ve hidden a golden ticket in one of its coffee bags that is available for purchase in-store.

The customer who finds the golden ticket will win a year’s supply of Summer Moon oak roasted coffee. The offers are only valid for in-store, not drive-thru customers.

To RSVP for the shop’s grand opening event, click here. To learn more about the coffee chain and its offerings, visit the website.