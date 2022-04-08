‘Can’t afford much of anything’: Close to 1,000 families stop at SA Food Bank distribution event

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank has been busy with distribution events due to the ongoing pandemic and rising inflation.

On Friday morning, a mega distribution event was held at Gustafson Stadium, and close to 1,000 families showed up.

“We’re hearing a lot of input that some of it is COVID related, but then also the rising prices of gas and food, in general, has continued to bring them out here for that additional need,” said Erica Gonzalez with the San Antonio Food Bank.

Sergio Garza, a retired resident, was one of those people who showed up Friday.

“I’m retired, been retired for the last two years, and this is a great help for me and everybody else,” Garza said.

As long as the need is there, the food bank will continue to provide as much as possible.

The next mega distribution event at Gustafson Stadium will take place at 9 a.m. on April 22.

You must preregister on the food bank website before arriving.

