Man killed after being swept away in drainage ditch was 44-years-old, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was killed when he was swept away from a homeless encampment and carried down a drainage ditch is believed to be a 44-year-old, according to San Antonio police.

However, police are still waiting for his family to be notified before they release his name.

Officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday and found out that the man had been carried off from his encampment under a bridge in the area near Highway 281 and Bitters Road.

They say heavy rain from a thunderstorm in the area swept him down into a ditch and the current took him.

With the help of their EAGLE helicopter, officers later found the man still in the ditch, but closer to Wurzbach Parkway.

As of 8:45 a.m. Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office still had not located his next of kin.