Homeless man killed after being swept away during flash thunderstorm on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A homeless man is dead after he was swept away during a flash thunderstorm on the city’s North Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around midnight near Highway 281 and Bitters Road.

According to police, the homeless man was camped out under a bridge near Highway 281 when the flash thunderstorm happened and he was taken away by the rush of rainwater.

The man was taken all the way to Wurzbach Parkway, roughly 500 yards from Jones Maltsberger Road, police said.

SAPD said the Eagle Helicopter eventually spotted the man and firefighters and EMS attempted to rescue him. The man was pulled out but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities have not yet identified the man, or given an age. The investigation is ongoing, police said.