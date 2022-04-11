Man who skipped murder trial last year arrested in Mexico, extradited to Bexar County, DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force have located and extradited a man charged with murder to Bexar County, according to the DA’s office.

Francisco Javier Velasquez, 37, was arrested on a drug charge in Simojovel, Chiapas, Mexico on April 6. The DA’s office said he was previously free on a $100,000 bond while awaiting trial in the shooting death of Carlos Valdez on Nov. 18, 2018.

Velasquez did not show up to court in August 2021, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was flown back to San Antonio and booked into the Bexar County Jail on a $1 million bond.

“The safe capture and return of this wanted man means the Valdez family is closer to seeing justice served,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

His next court date has not been announced.