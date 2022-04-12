Wednesday at 7: What to know about mental health in teens: Breakdown with #StephAndSteve

Stream this episode live on Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. in the video player above. On-demand viewing will be available after the program.

SAN ANTONIO – Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have struggled with an aspect of their mental health, especially teenagers.

Mental health-related emergency department visits among teens ages 12 to 17 years were up 31% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to data from the CDC.

Further, suspected suicide attempts that resulted in an emergency department visit were 50.6% higher in girls aged 12 to 17 years in February 2021 compared to the same period in 2019.

To go deeper into this topic, Breakdown with #StephAndSteve will explore mental health issues teenagers are facing and what steps parents can take to help.

Watch live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the video player above or on the KSAT Plus app for smart phones and smart TVs.

The guests include:

Talli Dolge , MS Ed., CEO Mobile Mental Wellness Collaborative and Senior Vice President of School and Community Partnerships for Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute

Geoff Gentry, PhD. Senior Vice President of clinical services at Clarity

Demonte Alexander, San Antonio-based Public Affairs consultant

Also joining the livestream is Ainsley. She is a high school junior who has struggled with suicidal thoughts, anxiety and depression.

“I was a cheerleader. I was always smiling. I was the one with all of the Pep and the spirit. And I just I began to lose myself”, Ainsley said. “But I knew that I still had to make sure that no one else knew that.”

