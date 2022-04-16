Four people receive organs from San Antonio man killed in Southwest Side accident

SAN ANTONIO – Almost two weeks since a devastating accident took the life of a San Antonio man, his family is hailing him as a hero for saving lives.

Police say a driver hit Richard Chassaigne from behind near West Hutchins Place, less than a mile from South San Antonio High School, on April 2. His aunt said he was skateboarding home from work and the driver did not see him.

The next day, Chassaigne was taken off of life support and his heart, liver and kidneys were donated to four people.

“He was only 22 years old and so his organs are still young and he’s still young and we knew that somebody else could sustain life from his life, hopefully,” said Jennifer Buchanan, Chassaigne’s aunt.

Ad

Chassaigne’s family doesn’t know who received his organs, but they hope to meet them and wish them long, healthy lives.

“He is still living. His heart is beating. It’s in somebody else, though. He’s still alive to me and my family,” Buchanan said.