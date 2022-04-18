The Children’s Shelter names new president, CEO

Asia Ciaravino will lead The Children's Shelter as its next president and CEO.

SAN ANTONIO – After conducting a national search, The Children’s Shelter has picked its new president and CEO.

Asia Ciaravino, who currently serves as the president and CEO of SA Youth, will lead the foster care nonprofit, the board of directors announced on Monday. She will start the job on May 31.

“We are excited to announce Asia as our new president and CEO,” said Jessica Gonzalez, board chair of The Children’s Center. “The Board and I have full confidence in her ability to lead our organization into the future. She brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit management and leadership, and her established local relationships will be crucial as we engage with the community and our clients moving forward.”

According to the news release, Ciaravino has more than two decades of experience in community-driven organizations and 14 years of experience in leadership positions in San Antonio.

“I am humbled and honored to accept this position,” Ciaravino said. “The Children’s Shelter has a longstanding history in San Antonio, I look forward to joining its mission of restoring innocence and strengthening families, and strategically placing the agency in a position for growth and renewal.”

Ad

The nonprofit faced multiple challenges in 2021. Last April, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services issued a placement hold on The Children’s Shelter citing “unacceptable” conditions amid a capacity problem.

After allegations of abuse and neglect, The Children’s Center shuttered the Family Tapestry division, a foster care group formed by the nonprofit, laying off 93 full-time employees.

Ad

Later that year, President and CEO Annette Rodriguez resigned from The Children’s Shelter as the board sought to transform the nonprofit. Michael Bennett was chosen as interim CEO while the board kicked off a national search for Rodriguez’s successor.

“Although the challenges faced within the last two years, including COVID-19, have required The Children’s Shelter to minimize its footprint, the agency has continued to provide excellent foster and kinship care, mental health services, and family strengthening programs to our clients and their families,” the news release stated.