Man shot, injured after threatening to hit neighbor’s dog with shovel, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fight between two men over a neighbor’s dog escalated into a shooting, leaving one of them hospitalized and another possibly facing a criminal charge, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Moonlight Terrace.

Police said both of the men have had ongoing arguments for quite some time. Though this time, the situation took a turn for the worse.

One of the men, 58, threatened to hit a neighbor’s dog with a shovel, according to SAPD.

That’s when the other man, 64, went inside to get a gun, came back outside and shot the man once in the chest, police said.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said the man who fired the gunshot is detained by police and is being questioned. He could be facing a charge of aggravated assault or murder if the injured man doesn’t survive.

The investigation is ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

