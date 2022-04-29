Free Cinco de Mayo Festival on South Side will benefit Harlandale Education Foundation

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The Cinco de Mayo Festival is coming to the Southside on May 7, 2022 at Mission County Park, located at 6030 Padre Dr, San Antonio, TX 78214. The fest will feature food trucks, vendors, LIVE entertainment, a car show, and a salsa cook-off competition.

All proceeds from this event will directly benefit the Harlandale Education Foundation. The Harlandale Education Foundation is an approved 501(c)(3) charitable organization with an independent Board of Directors. It was initiated in 1999 and has since raised nearly $1.6million and awarded over 2,000 graduates with scholarships.

HISD ranks in the lowest 1% of Texas schools because of property wealth. Ninety-two percent of the student body is Hispanic and 88% are economically disadvantaged. Research highlights a number of key underlying factors behind the low number of Hispanics who attend college. Some of those factors include limited awareness of financial aid programs and lack of funding. HEF hopes to create a college-going community by offering a $625 or $1,250 scholarship to every Harlandale High, McCollum High, STEM Early College or Frank Tejeda Academy graduate who shows proof of attendance at any college, university or technical school.

Event agenda:

7:30am-10am registration setup

12pm to 8pm- Car Show

3pm - Hop-off

5pm - Car Show Trophy

2pm-4pm Salsa contest & Trophy

Performances by:

Liz Garcia - 1:30pm - 2:15pm

Los Chicanos - 3:30pm-5:30pm

Hip-Hop Stage performers - 3:330pm - 7pm

Los Callejeros - 6:30pm-8pm

Vendors at the event:

Maximo’s Grill

DRUNK OFF MY BUNDT

Chingona Cosmetics / NanasMunchiez210 / CreativeChingona

Chilé Güey

Rhi’s Sweet treats and more

K1 Speed

AK designs

Daddio’s

Lady D’s Tanditos

Chuckies beef jerky

RODZ AGUA FRESCAS

Kary creations and more

Belle’s Sweet Delights

Temptations Treat

23 Photobooth

For information regarding the event, to be a vendor, and/or for car entry, contact, event coordinator Hendry Chavarria at 210-643-0645.

To enter the salsa cook-off, contact Arturo Chavarria at 210-833-1052. For insurance info contact Ruben 210-519-7215.

Media inquires: livefromthesouthside@gmail.com

The event’s main sponsor is Ruben Reyna III Agency. Additional sponsors include Clean N Sweet Automotive, Dollface Den, & Enternosteelo Culture.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

