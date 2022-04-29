H-E-B recalls two-bite brownies due to potential metal fragments

If you have some of H-E-B Bakery’s two-bite brownies, or the cookie with brownie bites party tray, you’ll need to throw them away or return them for a full refund.

The Texas grocer announced a recall for the brownie bite products for potential metal fragments being found in them. H-E-B said this comes after receiving two consumer complaints.

The products were manufactured by an outside supplier and were distributed to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico, according to H-E-B.

The brownie bites and the cookie tray have since been removed from store shelves. Though if you do have either of these products, you’re urged to stop eating them.

You can also return them to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Here are the details on the recalled H-E-B products:

UPC Number Product Size 4122010951 H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies 12 OZ 4122048898 Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray N/A

H-E-B said the brownie bites will return to store shelves, “as soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards.”

Customers with questions or concerns about the recall can contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. Learn more about the recall here.

