Man shot dead during alleged home invasion remains unidentified

Woman told police she was protecting home, family

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

A woman fatally shot a man who broke into her home on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in the 600 block of Kashmuir Place, not far from Kellis Avenue and South Side Lions Park, police said. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office was still working Friday morning to identify a man who was shot dead during an alleged home invasion on the city’s Southeast Side.

As of Friday morning, staff members were not able to offer even an age on the man.

San Antonio police say a woman told them she shot the man late Thursday night as he tried to enter her home in the 600 block of Kashmuir Place.

They say the woman was inside the home with her three children when she heard someone breaking in around 10 p.m.

She told officers the man had gotten into her laundry room at the back of her home and was about to go through a second door when she reached for her gun and fired.

The alleged intruder was shot in his chest and died on the way to a hospital.

Homicide investigators spent time afterward questioning the woman at her home.

As of Friday morning, she was not facing any criminal charges.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

