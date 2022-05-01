Man fatally shot by woman during home invasion on Southeast Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally shot by a woman while breaking into her Southeast Side home late last week has been identified.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner, Roman Rodriguez, 41, died from gunshot wounds to his torso. The incident happened at 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Kashmuir Place Thursday.

Police said the woman was inside her home with her three children when she heard Rodriguez break in. He came in through the laundry room in the back of the house.

The woman grabbed a gun and shot Rodriguez in the chest, according to SAPD.

When officers arrived, they found Rodriguez injured in the woman’s backyard, sitting on a chair and bleeding from his gunshot wounds.

He later died on the way to the hospital, according to police.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation continues.

Read also: