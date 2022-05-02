‘My kids are in danger’: Dramatic testimony in day four of murder-for-hire trial

The drama continued on day four of a murder-for-hire trial when the defendant’s estranged husband had an outburst during his testimony, prompting the judge to have the jury removed.

Angelica Navarro-DePaz is facing a solicitation capital murder charge. She is accused of hiring an undercover officer to kill her boyfriend’s sister over a $40,000 debt.

Jose DePaz, Navarro-DePaz’s estranged husband, was on the stand testifying about the threats he says his family has faced from the confidential informant and the alleged victim, Anayeli Mendoza.

He claimed the two came to his place of business and threatened the lives of his wife and children.

During the testimony, the prosecution objected to what he was saying as hearsay but DePaz would continue talking.

Judge Melisa Skinner advised him of the rules of the court which led to an outburst by DePaz.

“My kids are in danger,” DePaz said. ”I have an opportunity to talk and I have to say they are in danger.”

Skinner ordered the jury to be removed from the courtroom and told the defense to explain the rules to DePaz before allowing them to return.

After a short recess, DePaz did conclude his testimony.

If found guilty, Navarro-DePaz is facing 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Testimony will continue on Tuesday.

