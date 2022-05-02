San Antonio firefighters rescue 3 dogs from small drainage tunnel

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued three dogs from a drainage tunnel before Sunday night’s rainstorms.

Someone called 911 just after 6 p.m. on Sunday to report that the dogs were stuck in a drainage tunnel, according to San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Woody Woodward.

Engine 17 and Medic 17 were dispatched to the area, located in the 8000 block of Country Village Street near Loop 410 and Broadway, where they discovered the animals.

According to a Facebook post from SAFD, the firefighters borrowed a leash from someone nearby and made a girth hitch out of it. Rescuers were able to get each dog’s head through the leash and pull them out individually.

“Animal control responded to take custody of the animals,” said Woodward.

Great rescue, E17 & M17 ! There were 3 dogs stuck in a small drainage tunnel. Crews were able to acquire a dog leash... Posted by San Antonio Fire Department on Monday, May 2, 2022

