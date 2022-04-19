Alligator caught on video snapping up snake in Texas canal

A Texas woman caught an alligator enjoying a tasty Easter treat on Sunday at Surfside Beach. Kristy Garza told KSAT she was with her family at her parent’s beach house to celebrate the holiday.

Kristy Garza told KSAT she was with her family at her parent’s beach house to celebrate the holiday.

“I have never seen an alligator or a snake in the canal much less at the same time in 40+ years,” Garza said in a Facebook post.

Garza told KSAT she went down to the canal to get a closer look and saw the snake so she started recording.

The video shows the snake swimming in the water before it catches the eye of the alligator. The alligator swims swiftly over to the serpent and snaps it up while Garza is still recording.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, alligators are carnivorous and eat “anything they can catch,” including fish, turtles, lizards, snakes, small mammals, water birds, crustaceans and other alligators.

She said the alligator also came close to getting a duck, which she also caught on camera, but the alligator is hard to see because of the distance.

“He comes so close to getting a duck, the duck was too quick, but it was close,” Garza said of the alligator.

Surfside Beach is located along the Texas coast, roughly 4 hours from downtown San Antonio.

