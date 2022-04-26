Chill with penguins at SeaWorld San Antonio in honor of World Penguin Day

SAN ANTONIO – You can chill with the penguins at SeaWorld San Antonio any time of day or night.

KSAT’s livestream video of SeaWorld San Antonio’s penguin exhibit is up 24/7 so you can hang out with the roughly 250 birds who live there.

Check out the KSAT penguin cam:

In honor of World Penguin Day, which takes place annually on April 25, SeaWorld highlighted some of its efforts toward penguin conservation.

The park participates in the Species Survival Plan (SSP), which helps preserve selected species in zoos and aquariums that are struggling in the wild.

“Penguins are the second most endangered seabird with 13 of the 18 species of penguin facing some level of threat concern,” SeaWorld San Antonio said in a press release. All 18 species of penguins are legally protected.

King, Gentoo, chinstrap and southern rockhopper penguins all live in the SeaWorld San Antonio habitat, which is kept at a wintery 35 degrees.

Ad

Rockhopper penguins. (SeaWorld San Antonio)

“Penguins are hardy creatures but require specialized environmental conditions to thrive,” Supervisor of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld San Antonio Andrea Roggenbuck said. “The knowledge and expertise of SeaWorld animal care specialists is essential in maintaining the health of our penguin populations and ensuring conservation of these precious species.”

SeaWorld San Antonio also has a pair of male Gentoo penguins who have successfully built a nest together and fostered two chinstrap penguin eggs over the last two breeding seasons.

Staff at SeaWorld San Antonio said the pair take turns guarding the nest site and mimic the behavior of expectant parents.

The couple successfully incubated the eggs and took turns caring for and feeding the chicks after they hatched and, according to SeaWorld, both of the chinstrap penguins are still doing well today.

Related: