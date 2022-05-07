Baby boom! Dozens of babies join the herd at San Antonio Zoo in time for Mother’s Day

(Left to right) A joey kangaroo, a baby and mother dama gazelle and a fairy bluebird.

SAN ANTONIO – Several new babies and mothers at the San Antonio Zoo are joining in the Mother’s Day celebration this weekend.

The zoo has welcomed dozens of adorable little ones in recent months, ranging from joeys, chicks, turtles, snakes, fish, and more.

“I am so excited for guests to meet the new additions to our San Antonio Zoo family,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of San Antonio Zoo, in a release. “Our Zoo Crew has worked exceptionally hard to ensure all of the new zoo moms and babies are happy, healthy, and thriving. Our recent baby boom is a testament to the world-class animal care our team provides.”'

Here are the newest arrivals at the SA Zoo:

Eight kangaroo joeys

Two Dama gazelles (critically endangered)

One tamandua

Six yellow-spotted Amazon river turtles

One Armstrong’s dusky rattlesnake

Two palm cockatoos

Two fairy bluebirds

One red bird of paradise

Several fish, including a La Palma pupfish and Charco Palma pupfish (both extinct in the wild), Damba cichlids (critically endangered) and sea slugs

The SA Zoo is open on Mother’s Day weekend from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

To plan your Mother’s Day weekend at the zoo, or for more information on ticket prices, visit the zoo’s website here.

Ad

More on KSAT: