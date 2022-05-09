‘Everybody lost so much:’ Enron whistleblower tells KSAT why he did it

The man who blew the lid off the Enron scandal speaks to KSAT 20 years later.

SAN ANTONIO – More than 20 years after the Enron disaster, the man who first blew the lid off the Houston-based energy company’s fraudulent deals is sharing why he came forward and what he hopes people learn from the scandal.

“Lots of people were hurt,” said James Timmins.

Timmins was the director of private equity at Enron, back when the company was synonymous with success.

“Any business unit worldwide which wanted to access that market had to come through me. So, we had one voice out in the public, in the institutional market…So, I saw a lot of opportunities that Enron was pursuing,” he said in an in-person interview.

But Timmins’s feelings toward Enron changed in 1999, when he noticed something.

“I saw too much potential fraud, self-dealing, self-enrichment at the expense of Enron shareholders,” he said.

Timmins said when inconsistencies didn’t add up, he spoke with managers. When they disagreed, he walked away.

“I quit because I felt like the activities that were being conducted by a senior group of officers at Enron were potentially illegal. They were fraudulent,” he said.

But it was more than a year before Timmins was proven right. About 18 months after leaving the company, he anonymously came forward to the Wall Street Journal, and told reporters what he knew.

“I did it to put it in the public market, and hold those accountable who needed to be held accountable,” Timmins said.

That marked the beginning of the end for the company.

Eventually, investigations revealed Enron’s top executives made millions while hiding the company’s actual financial state, which was in disarray.

At the time, Enron filed for the largest corporate bankruptcy in history.

The fraud cost shareholders more than $70 billion and company executives were convicted of fraud.

Almost 20 years passed before the public learned about what Timmins did.

“I felt so bad about everybody that lost so much. And for that reason…I didn’t want to profit. I didn’t want to come out and say I was the whistleblower to the Wall Street Journal,” he said.

Still, Timmins said he has no regrets.

Now, he runs an equity firm in Houston and talks to business school students about his experience at Enron. He hopes they learn from what happened.

“It’s easy to get lost,” he said. “I remember a quote from former U.S. Senator Alan Simpson made one time, ‘If you have integrity, nothing else matters. If you don’t have integrity, nothing else matters.’”

