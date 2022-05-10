City of New Braunfels hiring for lifeguards, camp counselors, park rangers

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tubers float the Comal River on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of New Braunfels is hiring for seasonal positions and offering $250 for those who get the job.

An on-the-spot hiring event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the Landa Park Aquatic Complex, 350 Aquatic Circle.

The city says they’re hiring for lifeguards, camp counselors and park rangers. The starting salary is $12-$17 per hour, plus there’s a $250 hiring bonus.

Applicants who are 15 years old need to bring a parent or guardian with them, the city says. All applicants must bring two forms of identification.

