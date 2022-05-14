Man airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after rollover crash in south Bexar County, deputies say

A rollover crash in South Bexar County ended with a man airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition and a destroyed pickup truck, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash in South Bexar County ended with a man being airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition and a destroyed pickup truck, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of FM 2537.

Deputies said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but speed may have been a factor. No alcohol or drugs were involved.

The driver, a man in his early 20s, was taken by helicopter from the scene to an area hospital for further treatment of his injuries, which are life-threatening.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.