28-year-old man drowned in Guadalupe River, officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 28-year-old man drowned in the Guadalupe River over the weekend, according to officials with the city of New Braunfels.

New Braunfels Police and the New Braunfels Fire Department were called to the 1400 block of Gruene Road at 6:05 p.m. Saturday for a possible drowning.

First responders at the scene were told the man had been swimming in the river near the Gruene River Bridge when he went under and did not resurface.

City officials said paramedics located the man and pulled him out of the river after he had been underwater for around 20 minutes.

The man, who has only been identified as being from Mexico, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Comal County Justice of the Peace for Pct. 1 Tom Clark has ordered an autopsy, but the drowning appears to be accidental and foul play is not suspected,” New Braunfels media and communications coordinator David Ferguson said.

The identity of the man is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Ad

More New Braunfels headlines: