87º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

New Braunfels police looking to return stolen catalytic converters to theft victims

Three people have been arrested in connection to the thefts

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Police, New Braunfels, Crime
Police lights

NEW BRAUNFELS – If you are missing a catalytic converter from your vehicle and you live in New Braunfels, police said they may be able to return your stolen item.

New Braunfels police arrested three people, two men and one woman, Wednesday night in connection to recent catalytic converter thefts.

Police said all three suspects are from Houston and were found in a red Nissan car in the 200 block of Loop 337. They were found to be in possession of nine catalytic converters and equipment used to remove them from vehicles.

As of Thursday afternoon, police said only one of the nine theft victims has been located.

Anyone in the area near the Ranch at the Guadalupe apartment complex who had a catalytic converter stolen overnight is urged to contact Detective J. Meier at 830-221-4165.

Are You Missing a Catalytic Convertor? Detectives with the New Braunfels Police Department are currently investigating...

Posted by New Braunfels Police Department on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email