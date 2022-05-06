New Braunfels police looking to return stolen catalytic converters to theft victims

NEW BRAUNFELS – If you are missing a catalytic converter from your vehicle and you live in New Braunfels, police said they may be able to return your stolen item.

New Braunfels police arrested three people, two men and one woman, Wednesday night in connection to recent catalytic converter thefts.

Police said all three suspects are from Houston and were found in a red Nissan car in the 200 block of Loop 337. They were found to be in possession of nine catalytic converters and equipment used to remove them from vehicles.

As of Thursday afternoon, police said only one of the nine theft victims has been located.

Anyone in the area near the Ranch at the Guadalupe apartment complex who had a catalytic converter stolen overnight is urged to contact Detective J. Meier at 830-221-4165.