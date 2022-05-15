Some San Antonio movie theaters are offering tickets for $1 or less this summer

Santikos opened its 10th movie theater in the former site of the Alamo Drafthouse along Interstate 35 in New Braunfels.

SAN ANTONIO – Movie theaters around San Antonio are kicking off the summer with free and discounted tickets for families.

EVO and Santikos cinemas are participating in programs locally that offer family-friendly options at discounted rates.

View details for the respective theaters below:

EVO

The Kidflix Summer Movie Clubhouse at EVO will take place over 10 weeks with $1 family films showing at 10 a.m. every Wednesday.

All EVO locations are participating in the program which kicks off June 8.

The KidFLIX Summer Movie Clubhouse schedule released by EVO officials is as follows:

June 8 - “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

June 15 - “Tom & Jerry: The Movie”

June 22 - “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

June 29 - “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

July 6 - “The Addams Family 2”

July 13 - “Paw Patrol: The Movie”

July 20 - “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

July 27 - “Sonic the Hedgehog”

August 3 - “Spirit Untamed”

August 10 - “Sing 2”

Santikos

Movies are free at Santikos this summer for select days and screenings. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. from June 7 through July 27, Santikos is offering free movies for guests.

Palladium, Casa Blanca, Cibolo, Mayan, Embassy, Northwest, Galaxy, New Braunfels and Westlakes locations will all feature the free, family-friendly movies.

Ad

The free summer movie series will be playing the following movies:

June 7 and 8 - “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

June 14 and 15 - “Despicable Me”

June 21 and 22 - “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs”

June 28 and 29 - “Sing 2″

July 5 and 6 - “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

July 12 and 13 - “Kung Fu Panda”

July 19 and 20 - “Shrek”

July 26 and 27 - “The Croods: A New Age”

Related: