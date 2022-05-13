Up for a road trip? Visit these food festivals, rodeos around Texas this summer

SAN ANTONIO – The summer heat is upon us Texans, but there are some ways to have some fun outside.

And you can thank small Texas towns for that because they have some of the coolest food festivals and rodeos coming up.

For example, there are three watermelon festivals in Central Texas, and they include fun festivities like seed-spitting and melon-eating contests.

Of course, the quirkiness doesn’t stop there. There’s also corn chucking in Holland, tomato peeling in Jacksonville, and wild cow milking in Pecos.

So don’t let the heat stop you; take some summer road trips at these festivals around the Lone Star State.