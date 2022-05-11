San Antonio Parks and Recreation to open 8 outdoor pools

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is opening eight public pools ahead of the summer season starting May 21.

The pools will be open from 1-7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and are free to the public.

Here are the pool locations the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department announced would be opening:

Cassiano Pool - 1440 S. Zarzamora

Dellview Pool - 500 Basswood

Fairchild Pool - 1214 E. Crockett

Kingsborough Pool - 350 Felps Street

Lady Bird Johnson Pool - 10700 Nacogdoches Road

Spring Time Pool - 6571 Spring Time

Southside Lions Pool - 3100 Hiawatha

Westwood Pool - 7627 W. Military

The North East Independent School District Sports Park -- located at 12001 Wetmore Road -- will be open from 1-3:30 p.m. on June 6, 13, 20 and July 11, 18 and 25, as well as noon to 4 p.m. on June 11 and July 2 and 23.

Children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, and appropriate swimwear is required, according to Parks and Recreation officials.

The San Antonio Natatorium, located at 1430 Cesar E. Chavez, is a public indoor pool facility and is available for open swim, lap swimming and fitness classes with pre-registration.

The city of San Antonio also has a number of splash pads available for free. They are open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Parks and Recreation officials are also recruiting aquatics staff for the summer season.

“While we’re experiencing the industry-wide lifeguard shortages as other municipalities across the state and nation, our team is working hard to ensure the community has fun swimming and recreational opportunities this summer,” said Parks and Recreation Manager for Aquatics Shanea Allen.

There is a $700 hiring incentive for new recruits and returning staff.

“We’re also actively recruiting at schools and events – which we couldn’t do last year. Due to these efforts, we’re able to expand pre-season pool sites to offer more swimming opportunities in more neighborhoods than in previous years,” said Allen.

Lifeguard classes will continue throughout the month of May. For more information, call the San Antonio Natatorium at 210-207-3299.

