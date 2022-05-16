City program bringing fresh fruits and vegetables to over 30 corner stores

The City of San Antonio says a program tackling food deserts is having a big impact across different communities.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio says a program tackling food deserts is having a big impact across different communities.

“In the past year, we have sold over 100,000 pounds produce out of all of our stores,” Becca Hurliman, Healthy Corner Stores Program specialist said.

The Healthy Corner Stores program started back in 2019 on the South Side and now has expanded to over 30 stores across the city.

“We are working in areas that have low access to food, specifically healthy fresh fruits and vegetables,” Hurliman said.

Over 50 types of fruits and vegetables are presently sold in the program.

“We are helping support local small businesses and in their endeavor to create more accessibility for people in the neighborhoods and that helps support our economy as well,” Jamie Gonzalez, director of community feeding programs for Big State Partners said.

Ad

Hurliman said they are planning on expanding more.

For those living near the corner stores, the program has changed their lives.

“I’m glad that its available because when I was much younger, it didn’t seem like it was that important having vegetables, fresh vegetables and fruits, but now I feel that it is, because I have a family that has been diabetic and I understand really the importance of health,” Carrie Roudebush, a San Antonio resident said.

For much information on the city program, click here.