40th annual Tejano Conjunto Festival back in person after being held online last year

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is celebrating 40 years of the Tejano Cojunto Festival and is attracting over 10,000 music lovers.

“The first Conjunto festival started in 1982 at Market Square,” Cristina Balli, executive director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center said.

People across the country and internationally will be attending the different events held this week.

“A key piece of our culture in South Texas is Conjunto Music,” Balli said.

She said there is a new generation of Conjunto musicians, like Hunter Chavez.

Chavez is played with Conjunto Hall of Fame artist Felipe Perez Wednesday morning at Rosedale Park, during a seniors’ Conjunto dance.

“To be able to play today and especially with Felipe Perez, it’s truly an honor,” Chavez said.

Hunter says the reasons to attend are simple.

“To have a good time and enjoy themselves and dance,” he said.

Balli said it’s the longest running Conjunto music festival in the country.

