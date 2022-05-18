San Antonio ISD to hold an educator job fair

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD is holding a job fair for certified educators for the 2022-2023 school year. The job fair will be held Saturday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at the Freeman Coliseum- Expo Hall C, 3201 E. Houston St.

The district is looking for teachers, campus-based librarians, counselors, nurses, CTEs, speech-language pathologists, and speech-language pathologist assistants. Starting pay for teachers is $55,609, with limited pre-hire opportunities offered to qualified individuals.

The event provides networking opportunities with San Antonio ISD campus administrators and department representatives. Attendees will learn about employee benefits, professional learning opportunities, and new teacher support.

The district is one of 70 TEA-approved Teacher incentive Allotment districts statewide. The Teacher Incentive Allotment gives designated teachers the opportunity to earn incentive pay with their base salary.

Ad

The district offers multiple retirement plans, including TRS, Social Security, and annuity accounts. They provide benefits for qualifying employees along with professional development.

Educators are asked to bring copies of their resumes, and advanced registration is recommended. If you cannot attend, you can use a form to request a meeting virtually with a recruiter later. Educators may register online.