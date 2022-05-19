San Antonio man gets 15-year prison term for DUI incident that killed 16-year-old girl

Steven Medina was sentenced to 15 years in prison for driving under the influence of drugs and killing a 16-year-old girl who tried to get out of a moving car.

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for driving under the influence of drugs and killing a 16-year-old girl who tried to get out of a moving car.

According to evidence presented in court, Steven Medina was driving recklessly while under the influence of THC and methamphetamine on Jan. 26, 2020, when his three passengers asked him to stop so they could get out of the car because of his erratic driving.

The defendant pulled over, but only two of his passengers were able to get out. He took off, and the third passenger, Jessica Medina, became tangled in the seatbelt and could not free herself as the driver sped down the road, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

The victim was dragged nearly four miles until the defendant stopped the vehicle in the 3600 block of Culebra Road, the DA’s Office said. The girl died from her injuries. Steven and Jessica Medina are not related.

The defendant pleaded guilty in March to a charge of intoxication manslaughter. Because there was an affirmative finding of a deadly weapon (vehicle), he must serve half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

