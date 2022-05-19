88º

New Braunfels HS delays start of school after students trespass, leave mess during senior prank

New Braunfels police responded to call for trespassers at New Braunfels High School

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

NEW BRAUNFELS – New Braunfels ISD officials delayed the start of school Thursday morning at New Braunfels High School while employees cleaned up a mess from an apparent senior prank, district officials confirmed.

Police were called to the school overnight for trespassers on campus. The officers found students inside the school “preparing” a prank, district officials said.

“The situation got out of hand with multiple groups of students roaming the campus and leaving behind a huge mess,” said Rebecca Villarreal, NBISD director of communications.

Several employees from across the district worked to clean the school for classes on Thursday.

The district has not confirmed whether students are facing criminal charges for the incident.

