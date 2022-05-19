South San ISD Board of Trustees votes to remove 7th superintendent before end of contract

SAN ANTONIO – The South San ISD Board of trustees voted 3-2 to terminate Superintendent Marc Puig on Wednesday night.

Puig has been on paid administrative leave since December. The board said his return would be pending an investigation.

Numerous inquiries to the board president and district about the status of that investigation went unanswered.

Puig’s attorney previously said he had also not been given any information about the status of any investigation. He could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Henry Yzaguirre has been acting as the interim superintendent since December 2021. The board recently renewed his contract for another four months in a previous meeting.

Puig started the job at SSAISD in June 2020. His termination before the end of his contract follows a long list of previous superintendents who have departed from the position.

The following is the list of superintendents that have served the district in about a decade before Puig:

Alexandro Flores: 2018-2019/severance pay of $187,577.50

Abelardo Saavedra: 2015-2018/ severance pay of $139,013.03

Mourette Hodge: 2013-2014

Rebecca Robinson: 2012-2013

Linda Zeigler: 2011-2012

Rob Durbon: 2011

On Wednesday, board member Connie Prado announced her resignation after 25-year on the board, Her last day is June 30. Click here to read more.