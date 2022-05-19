South San ISD board president Connie Prado steps down for the second time

South San Independent School District Board of Trustees President Connie Prado bid farewell to the district after 25 years of service during a meeting Wednesday night.

Prado announced in 2020 that she would be stepping down, but she remained on the school board.

Her decision to leave comes at a time of instability for the local school district in the middle of controversy.

The board has undergone countless meetings with the Texas Education Agency involving disputes concerning incoming superintendents.

It is unclear who will take Connie Prado’s seat at this time. KSAT will keep you updated when more information becomes available.