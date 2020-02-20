Longtime South San ISD trustee Connie Prado stepping down as president, running for Alamo Colleges seat

SAN ANTONIO – The president of the South San Independent School District’s board of trustees is stepping down to run for an elected office.

Connie Prado, who has served on the board for 20 years, announced at Wednesday’s meeting that she will vacate her seat as president, but will remain a trustee with the district that has been dealing with an investigation with the Texas Education Agency.

She stepped down to focus on her run against three other candidates for the Alamo Colleges’ District 4 seat. If she wins, she will have to give up her position as South San trustee.

The Alamo Colleges’ general election will take place on May 2. The seats for Districts 2, 8 and 9 are also up for election.

Gilbert Rodriguez, who served as the vice president of South San’s board, was voted in as the new president. District 2 trustee Kevin Rasco was voted in to replace Rodriguez as vice president.

At the beginning of this year, the TEA expanded its investigation into the district after the school board decided to reopen three schools that had been closed due to low enrollment.

Athens Elementary, Kazen Middle and West Campus High schools all opened at the start of the 2019-2020 school year despite the earlier closures. The board moved to reopen the campuses without first receiving recommendations from the superintendent, KSAT initially reported.

A letter from the TEA stated that the investigation will also look into complaints that trustees may have violated the process when awarding contracts during the procurement process.

The TEA had already launched a special accreditation investigation.