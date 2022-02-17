South San ISD board leaders struggle to move district beyond troubles

SAN ANTONIO – South San Independent School District’s Board of Trustees continues facing troubles months after the school superintendent was placed on administrative leave and new leadership took over the board.

On Wednesday, the board was forced to cancel its fifth meeting due to a lack of a quorum. Four board members have to be physically present in the board room for a meeting to take place.

For several weeks, only the board President Gilbert Rodriguez, Vice President Homer Flores, Secretary Stacey Alderete, and interim Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre, have been present for the meetings. Other trustees have been present through video conference.

On Wednesday, several community members and students were present for the board meeting expecting the recognition of the Scripps Spelling Bee Winners.

Other items on the agenda that involve district planning and payments have been on hold due to the lack of a district board quorum.

KSAT reached out to the trustees for comment and has not heard back.