Technology course helps older adults thrive in the digital world

SAN ANTONIO – A local nonprofit offering free technology classes to older adults is back in person after having to go online due to COVID-19.

“After the two-year pandemic, we’ve started back in April for in-person. This is the first in-person. It’s a five-week course that meets twice a week,” Pat Jasso, an instructor said.

On Thursday, students graduated from a course called Introduction to Digital Culture where they learn to navigate the internet and discuss financial security, health and wellness, and social engagement.

“This is a way to get them more comfortable and more familiar with the different aspects of the internet,” Jasso said.

It is one of the many courses offered by Older Adults Technology Services or OATS, from AARP.

For Dolores Stevenson, she made friends and said she learned new things through the course.

“Now I can find the congressman in my district,” Stevenson said.

For Maria Robles, she is using the new tools and is already navigating online with her family.

“My granddaughter does art and went into the art museum and it was awesome to see all those things,” Robles said.

