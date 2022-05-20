San Antonio Zoo drive-thru experience to return for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – The drive-thru experience at the San Antonio Zoo is returning for a limited time.

Guests can gather their herd and head to the zoo from 6 - 8 p.m. on June 6-9 and June 13-16.

San Antonio Zoo’s website currently has eight days available to purchase tickets and no additional dates are expected to be added at this time.

Tickets must be purchased online and will cost $65 per vehicle for non-annual pass holders/members and $52 per vehicle for pass holders.

Vehicle sizes will be limited to 224″ long x 81″ wide x 74″ high, or about the size of a full-sized suburban.

Due to traffic, guests will be able to go to the restrooms at two designated spots inside of the zoo as well as at Brackenridge park once they exit zoo grounds (San Antonio Zoo)

The drive-thru is expected to last between 30 minutes to one hour, according to zoo officials.

San Antonio Zoo originally launched the drive-thru experience in May 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic as a way to socially distance while still allowing guests to visit the zoo. At the time, it was the first opportunity guests had to tour the zoo on four wheels since there were carts led by donkeys.

San Antonio Zoo is located at 3903 N St Mary’s Street.

