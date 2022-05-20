Stabbing suspect wrote about attack, asked for help in cleaning weapon, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of stabbing another man at a South Side convenience store earlier this week spoke about the attack and asked for help in getting rid of the weapon, according to San Antonio police.

Jail records show Dakota Markle, 26, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with Tuesday’s stabbing outside the Pik Nik Foods in the 1000 block of Division Avenue, not far from Interstate 35.

Officers first arrived at the scene to find the male stabbing victim, 42, with wounds to his chest. A broken wooden baseball bat was also found splintered on the ground.

He was taken by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition, and his attacker fled the scene before officers arrived.

The stabbing victim told police that he believed Markle was responsible due to a previous assault, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Markle also accused the man of committing a crime.

Officers investigated Markle’s home address and located a witness, who told police that Markle wanted to cause harm to the 42-year-old.

Through messages, Markle told the witness that he was “going to kill” the victim and “catch” him at the Pik Nik, the affidavit states. He also sent a video of himself wearing a skull mask and dancing with a knife in his hand, investigators said.

Markle later claimed to have stabbed the man and sent a picture of himself wearing all black, which matched the description given by the victim, according to the affidavit.

The witness told officers that Markle gave him the weapon used in the attack and asked him to “clean and get rid” of it.

The weapon was eventually given to the police.

Records show Markle’s bond was set at $75,000.

