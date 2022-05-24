San Antonio mayor requests flags at half-staff after deadly school shooting in Uvalde

A firefighter lowers the flag to half-staff at Fire Station #4 on St. Mary's St. after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has asked the community to lower flags to half-staff after Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

At least 14 students and one teacher were killed when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School. The gunman was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.

“In honor of the children, families, teachers, and schools of our neighboring community of Uvalde, I ask that you join the City of San Antonio in lowering your flags to half-staff immediately through the time of mourning and interment of those lost,” Nirenberg said. “San Antonio stands with our neighbors in Uvalde amid this horrific tragedy, and we will do all we can to help our neighbors heal.”

