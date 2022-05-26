Images show injury of Border Patrol agent who exchanged gunfire with Uvalde school shooter

Images show where gunfire penetrated the cap of a US Customs and Border Protection agent who responded to the Uvalde school shooting.

UVALDE, Texas – Images released to ABC News show where gunfire penetrated the cap of a U.S. Border Patrol agent who responded to Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde.

The images show a hole in the top of a baseball cap and a blurred image of a head wound that had been repaired with staples.

The agent was one of a number of on-and-off-duty law enforcement officers who rushed to the school during the incident.

While his name has not been made public, it’s been reported that he is the agent, or one of the agents who killed Salvador Ramos, 18.

A Customs and Border Protection official said that members of BORTAC, the elite Border Patrol tactical team, exchanged gunfire with Ramos but that it was unclear which bullet from which gun inflicted the fatal wound.

Ramos was armed with an AR-15-style rifle. His attack on Robb Elementary School left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“Upon entering the building, Agents & other law enforcement officers faced gun fire from the subject, who was barricaded inside,” said Marsha (Catron) Espinosa, Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs for the Department of Homeland Security on Twitter.

“Risking their own lives, these Border Patrol Agents and other officers put themselves between the shooter and children on the scene to draw the shooter’s attention away from potential victims and save lives,” Espinosa said.

