2 arrested after AK-toting car burglar seen in Northwest Bexar County neighborhood, BCSO says

Security video from a home on Shaenfield Court captured a crew of apparent car burglars, including one carrying what looks like an AK-style rifle

Bexar County – At least two people have been arrested after a video showed a teenage car burglar carrying an AK-style rifle in a Northwest Bexar County neighborhood, authorities said.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that BCSO and Northside ISD police identified several suspects seen in the security video, which was recorded at around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on Shaenfield Court, a small cul-de-sac near Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604.

The video showed two people going from driveway to driveway, apparently trying to find unlocked cars. Two vehicles can be seen in the background, a pickup truck and a minivan. The one closest to the security camera can be seen carrying what looks like an AK-style rifle as he checks the door of a parked car.

On Thursday night, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle containing four of the suspects, according to BCSO.

Deputies arrested two suspects as of 9 p.m. Thursday at West Military Drive and Merry Oaks Drive on the Southwest Side. Two others evaded authorities and were not apprehended.

The at-large suspects may be armed, BCSO said. In a statement on Friday, Salazar said the ”young suspects have very little regard for human life.”

“It was a late night last night, but we were able to make some arrests in this case,” Salazar said in a statement on Friday morning. “I’m very concerned some unsuspecting homeowner might unknowingly walk out on these heavily armed suspects committing burglaries and be killed.”

The car burglaries happened two days after the mass shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, which had residents feeling uneasy.

Steve Cantu, whose camera recorded the scene, is a Marine Corps combat veteran and familiar with the Kalashnikov’s distinctive design and banana-shaped magazine. He’s glad he didn’t wake up and end up confronting the burglars.

“I mean, he’s not experienced. You could clearly tell he’s like really young,” Cantu said of the person seen in his driveway. “You know, he would have, you know, just probably pulled the trigger at the drop of a dime. So, I mean, yeah, I would have probably gotten hurt.”

A BCSO deputy told KSAT the same crew appears to have tried its luck on several blocks in the area, getting into at least three vehicles.

