‘Stranger Things’ adds warning card at start of season 4 following deadly Uvalde shooting

“Stranger Things” has added a warning card at the beginning of the first episode of its newly-released season 4 following the devastating mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.

The message warns Netflix users of a scene that some may find “distressing.” This comes after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, killing 21 people.

“We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing,” the message states. “We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one,” the card reads.

Screenshot of a warning card at the beginning of "Stranger Things" season 4 on Netflix. (Netflix)

Season four of the hit show premiered Friday, May 27 on the streaming platform and comes after a lengthy delay due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new season is so jam-packed that the show’s creators decided to show the new episodes in two volumes. Volume 2 is set to debut on July 1.

According to show creators Matt and Ross Duffer, the show is set to come to an end after season 5.

“Stranger Things” premiered in 2016, and delves into the tale of “a young boy who vanishes, a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl,” according to Netflix.

The show stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo. You can watch the new season, or previous episodes here.