1 teen driver killed, several injured in 2-vehicle crash on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – A two-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side on Thursday afternoon left 1 teenager dead and several other people injured, officials said.

According to police, a car was traveling on Hausman Road when it collided with an SUV that pulled out of private property near JV Bacon Parkway.

The driver of the car died at the scene, police said. Three passengers in that vehicle were taken to hospitals while one was treated at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV were also taken to hospitals.

The severity of the victims taken to hospitals was not immediately available.

