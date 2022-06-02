Police: Charges unlikely against pickup driver involved deadly South Side crash

Police blocked off the intersection for about two hours while they investigated the deadly crash.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they do not expect to pursue any criminal charges against the driver of a pickup involved in a deadly crash on the South Side early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Probandt and W. Mitchell Streets.

Police say the truck and motorcycle originally were heading in opposite directions on Probandt Street, when the pickup driver attempted to make a left turn onto W. Mitchell.

They say the pickup struck the motorcyclist, killing him.

Although he had a helmet with him, investigators say he was not wearing it.

The biker, who is believed to be in his 30s or 40s, suffered major injuries to his head and leg.

Police say he was not carrying any identification at the time.

They say the woman who was driving the pickup was wearing scrubs and appeared to be on her way to or from work.

She stopped after the crash and cooperated with investigators, police said.

They say she told officers she did not see the man on the motorcycle as she made the turn.

