75º

LIVE

Local News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup just south of downtown, SAPD says

Crash occurred just before 4 a.m. near Probandt Street and W. Mitchell Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tags: traffic, crash, sapd, san antonio
Probandt motorcycle fatal crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck just south of downtown early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. at an intersection near Probandt Street and West Mitchell Street.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck was heading south on Probandt when she took a left-hand turn onto Mitchell Street and crashed into a motorcycle heading northbound.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s or 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He did not have any identification in his possession, police said.

The driver of the truck did stop to render aid. She told police she didn’t see the motorcycle before the crash.

At this time, it does not appear as if the woman will face any charges. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter