Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup just south of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck just south of downtown early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. at an intersection near Probandt Street and West Mitchell Street.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck was heading south on Probandt when she took a left-hand turn onto Mitchell Street and crashed into a motorcycle heading northbound.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s or 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He did not have any identification in his possession, police said.

The driver of the truck did stop to render aid. She told police she didn’t see the motorcycle before the crash.

At this time, it does not appear as if the woman will face any charges. The investigation is ongoing, police said.