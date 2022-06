500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $400.9 million in total prizes.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident scratched their way to a $3 million payday last month.

An anonymous claimant won the top prize in the 500X Loteria Spectacular scratch ticket game.

The winning ticket was sold at Mity Kwik #2, located at 13211 NW Military Highway, near Wurzbach Parkway.

It’s the second of four top prizes to be won for the Texas Lottery scratch game. The only other top prize claimed was also a San Antonio resident.

The prize was claimed on May 24.

